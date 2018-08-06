Wolfe Research sees Caesars as oversold

Wolfe Research thinks shares of Caesars Entertainment (CZR +4.3% ) are oversold following the Q2 earnings report and Las Vegas update.

Analyst Jared Shojaian notes that Caesars management kept full-year guidance unchanged for both Vegas RevPAR and total EBITDAR. He also points out that a point of RevPAR growth in Vegas is only worth about $8M to FY EBITDAR, indicating Caesars' warning on "softness" in Las Vegas between June and August didn't warrant what was at one point a 24% decline in share price.

