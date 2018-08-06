Jacobs Engineering +7% after strong earnings, sales and guidance

Jacobs Engineering (JEC +7.1%) jumps to six-month highs in response to better than expected FQ3 earnings and revenues and strong full-year earnings guidance.
JEC says Q3 sales in its Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment doubled to $1.22B and revenues rose 70% in its Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities group to $1.71B, and its Q3 backlog of $27.2B climbed 47% Y/Y on a reported basis.
JEC says integration of its CH2M acquisition is tracking ahead of plan, and the company raises its cost synergies target to $175M from $150M.
Citing its strong YTD performance, JEC now expects FY 2018 EPS to come in at the high end of its previous outlook of $4.00-$4.40 vs. $4.25 analyst consensus estimate; for FY 2019, JEC sees EPS of $5.00-$5.40 vs. $5.05 consensus.
JEC’s strong results and guidance may be helping construction and engineering peers: TISI +2.3%, EXPO +2.1%, ACM +1.9%, MDR +1.4%, FLR +1.4%, PWR +1.2%, GVA +0.6%, KBR +0.4%.
