Ceragon Networks -10.9% despite Q2 beat

Amid healthy 2018 price gains, Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) is off 10.9% at midday after a Q2 earnings report where it beat expectations despite revenues that fell more than 5%.

On a GAAP basis, operating income fell 20% to $6.4M, and net income dropped to $3.2M from a year-ago $5M. Both figures were up sequentially.

Gross margin was 32.6%.

The quarter was in line with company expectations, CEO Ira Palti says, and "Our bookings in Q2 continue to support our target quarterly revenue run rate of $80 to $85 million during the second half, and we continue to target an increase in net income for the year."

Revenue breakdown by geography: Europe, 11%; Africa, 4%; North America, 10%; Latin America, 17%; India, 47%; APAC, 11%.

Cash and equivalents came to $29.4M, up from last quarter's $26M.

