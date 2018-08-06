LaSalle Hotel emphasizes Blackstone deal's cash and certainty in slideshow

LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO +0.3% ) says its agreed-upon merger proposal with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) offers the advantages of certainty and cash over Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's (PEB +0.5% ) proposal, which largely relies on PEB's stock.

"The Blackstone transaction maximizes both value and certainty for shareholders," the presentation says.

Blackstone's $33.50-per-share proposal represents a 35% premium to LaSalle's unaffected price of $24.84 on March 27, the day before Pebblebrook proposed a stock swap merger for LaSalle. LHO traded as high as $34.79 so far today.

LaSalle also emphasizes that it conducted a thorough, competitive process and entered into confidentiality agreements with 10 parties. After considering three proposals, the board decided the Blackstone deal represented the best one.

The company also said it "meaningfully engaged and negotiated" with Pebblebrook, but Pebblebrook wouldn't increase its proposed exchange ratio to 0.9250 and wouldn't provide LHO shareholders with a collar or any other type of downside price protection if Pebblebrook shares fell significantly.

If LHO shareholders reject the Blackstone proposal, LaSalle says it will review its strategic opportunities including: continuing as a standalone company, review results of business operations, evaluating the 2019 outlook and updating its five-year plan, and analyzing the state of the lodging sector and the general economy.

