More on Colfax Q2 results

Colfax (CFX +2.4% ) says that Q2 operating performance was in-line with the management expectations; Matt Trerotola, CFX President & CEO said, "recent acquisitions are performing as expected, the Fabrication Technology business posted significant global growth, and Air & Gas Handling operating margins expanded sequentially from the first quarter as expected.”

Outlook: Increases adjusted EPS FY18 guidance from $2.05-$2.20 to $2.15-$2.30 and expects its seasonally highest profits in Q4.

CFX, also agreed to acquire Gas Control Equipment, a manufacturer of industrial gas flow equipment; the dwal is expected close by Q3 and will contribute annual revenues in excess of $100 million

During Q2, Colfax divested its CIRCOR shares for net cash proceeds of $139M.

