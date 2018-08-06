More on PeerStream Q2 results

PeerStream (OTCQB:PEER -0.1% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 18.4% Y/Y to $7.4M of which; Subscription revenue $5M (-13.2% Y/Y); Advertising revenue $0.3M (-36.6% Y/Y) & Technology service revenue $2.1M (100% Y/Y).

Active subscribers 151 (-12.7% Y/Y); Subscription bookings $4,821 (-13.8% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA was ~$1M, a significant increase as compared to loss of ~$0.5M compared Y/Y.

Business Solutions contract prepayments of ~$6.3MM were booked as deferred technology service revenue, and will be recognized over the term of the contract with ProximaX.

Cash balances totalled $7.7M with zero debt.

The value of the Company’s XPX tokens received from ProximaX pursuant to the technology services agreement was $1.4M.

The Company has sufficient working capital to fund operations, R&D and organic growth initiatives for the foreseeable future.

Previously: PeerStream misses by $0.10, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)