Noble Energy extends losses as Permian transport challenges hit sales volume

Noble Energy (NBL -1.5% ) extends Friday's 8% shellacking after saying it would shift some investments outside of the Permian Basin and cut back on planned well completions in an effort to cope with ongoing transportation bottlenecks.

“As far as allocating more back to the Permian, it’s going to be tied to export capacity coming on. That’s why we’re shifting out,” NBL CEO David Stover said during Friday’s earnings conference call.

Following year-end 2017 total sales volumes of 381K boe/day, NBL now sees FY 2018 total sales volume near the lower end of its forecast of 350K-360K boe/day; Q2 sales volumes fell 15.2% Y/Y to 346K boe/day.

NBL said in February that it expected volumes to grow to ~525K boe/day in 2020, but “Noble needs to provide investors with assurance that its three-year framework is achievable with its new allocation of activity,” according to Cowen analyst Charles Robertson.