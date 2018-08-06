Kopin -18.8% as higher expenses drive wider loss

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) has slid 18.8% (and counting) after a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings amid a rise in SG&A costs while revenues ticked up only slightly, and the company trimmed guidance.

Operating loss grew to $8.99M from $8.07M, while attributable net loss swelled to $9.24M from a year-ago loss of $7.33M.

Meanwhile, “We expect full year revenues will be $30M to $35M, below the $35M-40M we originally expected,” says CFO Richard Sneider. “There is no change to our expectation of achieving breakeven on profitability by the end of 2019.”

Revenue breakout: Net product revenues, $4.47M; Research and development revenues, $1.47M.

Net cash used in operations was $13.2M; liquidity stood about $53.4M as of June 30.

