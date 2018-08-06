Facebook trims gains after response to WSJ banking story

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has trimmed peak gains on the day after responding to a WSJ report that it's asking big banks for customer transaction data.

"A recent WSJ story implies incorrectly that we are actively asking financial services companies for financial transaction data -- this is not true," the company says in a statement.

Shares are still up 3.6% currently; they were as high as up 4% .

Facebook partners with banks and credit card firms "like many online companies with commerce businesses," it says.

Linking accounts would let people get real-time transaction tracking in Messenger. "The idea is that messaging with a bank can be better than waiting on hold over the phone -- and it's completely opt-in. We're not using this information beyond enabling these types of experiences -- not for advertising or anything else."