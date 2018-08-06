Morgan Stanley raises $516M for Riverview SOF III fund

Morgan Stanley (MS +0.2% ) Alternative Investment Partners team closes Riverview Strategic Opportunities Fund III with more than $500M in commitments.

Morgan Stanley calls the fund an opportunistic hedge fund solution focused on hedge fund secondaries and co-investments.SOF III aims to solve liquidity pressure on hedge funds by purchasing hedge fund secondaries and pursuing co-investment partnerships with managers on medium-term investments.

SOF III's investors include institutions--such as private and public pensions, corporations, foundations and family offices--and high net worth individuals, from a broad range of geographies.

Source: Press Release

