Targa Resources, NextEra, MPLX team up for Permian gas pipeline project

Targa Resources (TRGP +1.5% ), NextEra Energy (NEE +0.3% ), MPLX and WhiteWater Midstream are teaming up to build the Whistler pipeline project, a 600-mile natural gas pipeline system from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf coast.

The project sponsors say they plan to collectively commit volumes in excess of 1.5B cf/day to the project, with negotiations for additional firm transportation commitments also underway.

TRGP will operate the pipeline while NEE will lead the construction, with the goal of having the pipeline up and running by Q4 2020.