TMUS +6.7%, S +10% on report DOJ may favor three-carrier market

T-Mobile (TMUS +6.7% ) and Sprint (S +10% ) are sharply higher after a report suggesting the government's stance favors a three-carrier market to ensure strong competition.

That would provide a huge boost to a merger between the two that faces regulatory risk, as investors worry that antitrust concerns would prevent their combination.

The Justice Dept. hasn't made a decision on the merger but now believes three carriers are what's needed for true competition, the New York Post reports citing a source familiar with DOJ thinking: “If without the combination only AT&T (T +0.1% ) and Verizon (VZ +0.5% ) can offer 5G, they are concerned."

T-Mobile and Sprint have suggested they don't have the cash to quickly bankroll a heavy 5G rollout, which would mean they'd lag the top two in deployment.