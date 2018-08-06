T-Mobile back to price competition in 'unlimited'

T-Mobile (TMUS +6.7% ) is returning to the well of low rates in its competition with the big two in wireless.

It's offering a new "unlimited" data plan, T-Mobile Essential, for $60/month. A second line on the account costs $30 and up to four more additional lines $15 each.

To hit those prices, customers need to select auto-pay (otherwise it's $5 more per line per month), and video will be downcoded to standard definition to come as unlimited data. And "during times and places with heavy network demand, Essentials customers may notice slower speeds than other customers," as will Essentials customers using more than 50 GB of data per month.

The new plans match comparable pricing at Sprint (S +10% ) and undercut base offers at Verizon (VZ +0.5% ) and AT&T (T +0.1% ) by $15 and $10 respectively.

The carrier's still pushing T-Mobile ONE as its popular plan option, which includes family Netflix and unlimited mobile hotspotting for $40/line for a family of four.