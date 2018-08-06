German industrial orders plunge most in nearly 1-1/2 years

German industrial orders plunged by 4.0% in June, following a 2.6% increase in May, the steepest monthly drop in nearly a year and a half, indicating lower production in the coming months.

Foreign demand fell 4.7%, with orders from countries outside the Eurozone falling the most.

The Economy Ministry said that industrial orders fell by 1.6% on the quarter in the April-June period, citing the trade tensions caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Source: Investing.com

