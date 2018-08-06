Venezuela's annual inflation hits 82,766 percent in July: congress

Venezuelan consumer prices rose to 82,766% in the 12 months ending in July, as the OPEC nation's hyperinflation continues to accelerate amid a broader economic collapse.

The IMF last month estimated that Venezuela's consumer prices would rise 1,000,000% in 2018.

Inflation in July slowed slightly to 125% from 128.4% in June, according to opposition legislator Angel Alvarado.

Maduro, who was reelected in May in a vote that dozens of foreign governments described as rigged, is preparing to remove five zeroes from the country's currency in an effort to keep up with inflation.

Source: Investing.com