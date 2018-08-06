Chinese car imports tumbled 87 percent in June ahead of tariff changes

Chinese car imports declined 87.1% Y/Y in June to 15,000 vehicles as automakers delayed shipments before tariff cuts on foreign-made vehicles took effect last month.

Overall sales of imported cars during the 1H18 fell 22.1% Y/Y to 451,971 vehicles.

In May, China announced that it would steeply cut import tariffs for foreign-made automobiles and car parts to 15% from 25% from July 1, however, China raised tariffs on cars imported from the United States to 40% amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

Source: Investing.com