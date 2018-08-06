Credit Suisse positive on Michael Kors ahead of earnings

Credit Suisse reiterates an Outperform rating on Michael Kors (KORS -0.7% ) in front of the retailer's FQ1 update.

"Our checks suggest F1Q trends were stable or slightly better than F4Q," writes the CS team.

Keep an eye for signs of momentum in the Americas with the Kors update. "If Americas inflects positive for the 1st time in 2 years+, we think Street EPS estimates will start to be revised significantly higher—which we believe would warrant a valuation re-rating higher (KORS just 9x EBITDA today vs peers 12x)," says the investment firm.

Michael Kors is due to report earnings on August 8.