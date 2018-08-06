Twin Disc +5% post Q4 results

Twin Disc (TWIN +5.4% ) reported Q4 sales of $73.77M an increase of 37.7% Y/Y due to continued increase in demand for 8500 series transmission systems and higher sales of aftermarket components.

Q4 Overall margins: Gross improved by 590 bps to 37.3% and operating improved by 690 bps to 11.34%.

Q4 EBITDA was $9.92M (+195.6% Y/Y) and margin improved by 720 bps to 13.5%.

ME&A expenses were $18.23M up by 30.12% Y/Y.

Six months’ backlog was at $114.98M (-1.13% Q/Q) as of June 30, 2018, decline was due to rescheduling of deliveries for military transmission systems.

Company recorded restructuring charges of $897k in the quarter, compared to $424k a year ago.

Net cash provided by operating activities was at $6.51M, compared to $3.18M a year ago.

Previously: Twin Disc EPS of $0.51 (Aug. 6)