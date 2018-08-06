PG&E rebounds +3% as Wells Fargo upgrades. saying worst is over

PG&E (PCG +3.2% ) is on the rebound after Wells Fargo upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a $60 price target, up from $48, saying the worst is over for the utility and that remaining risks are reflected in the stock price.

Wells analyst Neil Kalton foresees an eventual legislative fix to California's inverse condemnation law, which requires utilities and other government entities to provide compensation when private property is taken or damaged for public use.

PG&E shareholders will not get slammed with the worse case, $15B scenario of damages for the northern California wildfires, Kalton says; his valuation is based on pre-tax shareholder liability of just a third of that figure, $5B.

Additionally, Williams Capital's Christopher Ellinghaus thinks utilities in general will benefit from the sweltering summer heat, noting that consensus expectations and company guidance both appear to have been built on normal weather conditions, not accounting for the reality of the brutally hot summer.