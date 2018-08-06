Berkshire Hathaway rises post-Q2 results, reducing likelihood of buyback

Berkshire Hathaway B shares (NYSE:BRK.B) rise 3.1% to $206.38 in afternoon trading Monday after the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate reported on Saturday Q2 operating earnings jump of 67%, driven by insurance gains, increased railroad traffic, and lower effective tax rate.

Berkshire Hathaway A shares (NYSE:BRK.A) +2.6% to $312,500.

Investors are keen to learn when Berkshire will return some of its hoard of cash to shareholders after the company amended its share repurchase program that gives Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger more latitude in making such decisions.

However, the more the stock goes up, the less likely the company will buy back shares since the program only allows it to buy back shares at prices below what Buffett or Munger consider Berkshire's intrinsic value.

At June 30, 2018, Berkshire's operations had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury bills of $111B, including insurance and other segments' $57.9B of cash and $45.2B of U.S. Treasury bills.

