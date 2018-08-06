Intel dips as Barclays cuts to Equal Weight

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is down 1% and dipped below its 200-day moving average after a cut at Barclays to Equal Weight.

Analyst Blayne Curtis says the company's provided "little evidence" to back a claim that it can keep a performance advantage in its process technology. Curtis expects little roadmap detail at a data center day Aug. 8, and is losing hope for a CEO transition that could bring a "disruptive" external candidate that might focus on costs. (h/t Bloomberg)

Curtis will update the Neutral stance early next year, with more information about CEO plans and full-year forecasts.

The firm's price target is now $53 (down from $62), implying 7.8% upside.