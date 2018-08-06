Nexen to move forward with Buzzard phase 2 development

CNOOC's (CEO +0.5% ) Nexen Energy subsidiary and its partners approve plans for a second development phase at the U.K.'s Buzzard oil field, the country's largest oil producer, with production scheduled to start in 2021.

The decision implies a vote of confidence in the U.K. investment environment, after the government cut upstream tax rates during the oil price crunch, S&P Global Platts reports.

An earlier environmental statement said the project should increase recoverable hydrocarbon volumes by 26.2M-55.2M boe and suggested the produced crude might be lighter and lower in hydrogen sulfide, potentially benefiting the value of the overall Forties crude stream.