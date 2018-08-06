Casella Waste downgraded at Stifel as shares nearly fully discount FCF upside

Casella Waste Systems (CWST +1% ) edges into the green despite receiving a downgrade to Hold from Buy with a $30 price target, raised from $28, at Stifel, which says the company could drive growth through multiple permit expansions.

"Like its peers, solid waste is very good and for CWST it is benefiting from tight disposal capacity, which is driving good collection and disposal price leverage. Even the organics and customer solutions segments are producing good sales growth and margins," Stifel's Michael Hoffman writes.

Stifel raises its 2018 CWST sales forecast to $640M from $632M, given strong sales growth through Q2, and marginally increases its estimates for free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA.