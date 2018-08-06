Sprint, T-Mobile cut gains as Reuters reports review in early stages

Sprint (S +8.7% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS +6.5% ) have pared gains slightly following a Reuters report on the Justice Dept. stance on their proposed merger.

Earlier, a New York Post report suggested the DOJ favors three carriers in the national U.S. market rather than the current four.

But antitrust enforcers are in early stages on the merger review, Reuters says, and haven't hit such a solid conclusion about the right size of the market.

Rather than dictating that there should be three carriers, a source tells Reuters that "at least" three carriers were needed -- an entirely different takeaway.