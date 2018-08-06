Turkish lira sinks to record low over diplomatic spat with U.S.

Turkey's lira falls 4.2% against the U.S. dollar to 5.31 lira per dollar as the country trades jabs with the U.S. and attempts by Turkey's central bank tries to support the currency fails.

Turkey 's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday he'll respond in kind to U.S. sanctions over a detained American pastor, Bloomberg reports.

Turkish policymakers changed reserve rules to increase banks' foreign-exchange liquidity, an insufficient measure to prop up the Turkish currency.

