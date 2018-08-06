Porsche charges into the EV mix

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY, OTCPK:POAHF, OTCPK:VLKAY) is out with some details on its all-electric Taycan model due to go on sale late in 2019.

The automaker says the Taycan range will be 310 miles in the European cycle, with fast-charging capability of 248 miles of range in 15 minutes.

The Taycan will fly to 62 mph (100 kph) in less than 3.5 seconds.

The Taycan will offer more than 600 horsepower through two permanently synchronous motors.

Porsche plans to initially produce 20K Taycan cars per year, a level about two-thirds of how many 911s are sold a year.

Porsche's EV statement: "For Porsche the future is electric. The company wants to shift to electromobility before all other German auto manufacturers. By 2025 the aim is for every second Porsche sold to have an electric drive unit."

Porsche's aggressive EV plans send into the the mix with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF), BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), although there's still plenty to be sorted on where all the EV models fall on pricing, volume and performance.