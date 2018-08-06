Energy Transfer hit with $148K penalty for Mariner East 2 violations

Pennsylvania regulators slap Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP +0.4% ) Sunoco Mariner East 2 pipeline with a $148K penalty for violations during construction for harming water quality of private wells in Berks, Chester and Lebanon counties.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection assessed the penalty, saying ETP violated the Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety Encroachment Act.

Also, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission late last week voted to allow construction to resume on the pipeline in West Whiteland Township after an agency administrative law judge halted construction in May over concerns about sinkholes and damaged drinking water supplies.