Discovery taps Amazon's Faricy as global direct-to-consumer chief

Discovery (DISCA -0.6% ) has named Peter Faricy to a newly created role of CEO, Global Direct-to-Consumer.

He joins from Amazon.com (AMZN +1.3% ), where he led buildout of third-party sales business Amazon Marketplace, and previously had led music and movies. He starts at Discovery Sept. 17.

At Discovery he'll be in charge of the current digital and direct-to-consumer businesses, including "TV Everywhere" offering Discovery GO, Motor Trend, Eurosport Player, Discovery Kids, Dplay, and Discovery’s strategic alliance with the PGA Tour.

JB Perrette, CEO of Discovery Networks International, will continue to lead the overall Eurosport business, and will work with Faricy on international direct-to-consumer rollouts.