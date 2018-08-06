Delay places EQT's Mountain Valley pipeline at risk of overhaul, analysts say

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's order for EQT (EQT, EQM) to halt construction on its 303-mile Mountain Valley conduit, which requires agencies including the U.S. Forest Service to take a closer look at the project’s environmental impact, could lead to a “material re-route” for the pipeline, Height Securities analysts say.

EQT says it is confident the permits in question will be restored and forecasts a Q1 2019 in-service date for the project, but Cowen's Charles Robertson thinks late 2019 or early 2020 is more likely.

While the setbacks probably would not cost EQT the $600M estimated earlier this year, “those construction stops do start to pile on material costs when the delays are reaching months instead of weeks,” says Bloomberg analyst Brandon Barnes.