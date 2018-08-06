Christina Lake output surged to 98K bbl/day in July, MEG Energy says

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) says bitumen production surged last month at its Christina Lake thermal project near Fort McMurray in Alberta after a 33-day turnaround in Q2 and application of new technology in the latest development phase.

MEG says Q2 production was 71,325 b/d, little changed from the year-earlier quarter but down 23% from this year's Q1, but jumped to 98K bbl/day in July because of the maintenance and the start of new wells in Christina Lake Phase 2B using technology the company calls enhanced modified steam and gas push.

For Christina Lake Phase 1, which started in 2008 with initial design capacity of 3K bbl/day, and Phase 2, which started in 2009 with initial design capacity of 22K bbl/day, the technology has increased recovery to date to 35% from 28% in the initial steam-assisted gravity drainage phase and lowered average steam-oil ratio to 1.6 from 2.6, the company says.