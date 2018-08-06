Manitowoc +7% as Q2 crane shipments rise across all regions

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) +7% after-hours as it soundly beats Q2 earnings and revenue expectations, citing improved crane shipments across all regions.

MTW says Q2 revenues rose 25% Y/Y to a higher than expected $495M, orders during the quarter increased 14% to $431M, and backlog at the end of June rose 41% to $692M.

MTW also reaffirms FY 2018 revenue guidance of $1.77B-$1.85B vs. $1.81B analyst consensus estimate, and now sees adjusted EBITDA of $105M-$115M vs. its prior outlook of $100M-$120M.

"In spite of the well-documented increased input costs such as tariffs and steel costs, we remain committed to delivering on our financial targets," MTW says.