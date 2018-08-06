Hertz Global creeps higher after earnings

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) is up 0.81% after reporting Q2 results slightly better than expectations.

The company showed growth across every business segment during the quarter and saw adjusted corporate EBITDA of $18M vs. -$22M a year ago.

CEO update: "We're developing and testing new technology platforms with the future in mind. The successful launch of those systems in the second half of 2019 will further support our strategy to sustainably grow revenue, improve productivity and drive innovation over the long term."