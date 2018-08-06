Continental Resources, Franco-Nevada to form Oklahoma minerals business

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) says Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) agrees to pay $220M for a stake in a newly-formed minerals subsidiary, and commit to spend up to a combined $125M/year over the next three years to acquire minerals in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma.

CLR says it will fund 20% of future mineral acquisitions while being entitled to 25%-50% of total revenues generated by the minerals subsidiary based upon performance relative to certain predetermined targets.

CLR says the areas offer prolific well results, excellent economics, proximity to infrastructure and future upside via stacked hydrocarbon-bearing horizons.