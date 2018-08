Tenet Q2 top line down 6%; earnings up 147%; H1 cash flow up 15%; earnings guidance raised; shares down 3%

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Q2 results ($M): Revenue: 4,506 (-6.2%).

Net income: 26 (+147.3%); EPS: 0.25 (+145.5%); cash flow ops (6 mo.): 461 (+15.0%).

Q3 guidance: Revenue: $4.300B - 4.500B; net income from continuing ops: ($10M) - 5M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $575M - 625M; EPS: ($0.10) - 0.05; non-GAAP EPS: $0.10 - 0.24.

2018 guidance: Revenue: $17.9B - 18.3B (unch); net income from continuing ops: $115M - 186M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $2.550B - 2.650B; cash flow ops: $1.220B - 1.525B; EPS: $1.11 - 1.79 from $1.02 - 1.75; non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - 1.88 from $1.36 - 1.70.

Shares are down 3% after hours on revenue miss.

