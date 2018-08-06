Zillow tumbles amid low guidance; will acquire mortgage lender

Zillow Group is sliding postmarket (Z -16% , ZG -15.4% ) after guiding lower in Q2 earnings, alongside the news that it's acquiring a mortgage lender, adding a new facet to its recently pivoting home transaction business.

The company will acquire Mortgage Lenders of America in deal it expects to close in Q4; financial terms weren't disclosed.

It will allow the company to "streamline and shorten the home-buying process" for customers who use Zillow Offers to buy homes. MLA will continue its current line of business, including taking part in Zillow's mortgage marketplace.

Revenues were in line after 22% growth, and net loss narrowed to $3.09M from a year-ago loss of $21.85M.

For Q3, it's guiding to total revenue of $337M-$347M (light of consensus for $405.1M) and EBITDA of $65M-$73M (below consensus for $85.6M). For the full year, it's guiding to revenues of $1.32B-$1.35B (below consensus for $1.48B) and EBITDA of $237M-$253M (below consensus for $277.2M).

