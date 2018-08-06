Brighthouse Financial Q2 hurt by item; announces $200M buyback

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Q2 adjusted EPS $1.27 per share includes a 37-cent net unfavorable notable item for establishment costs primarily related to planned technology and branding investments.

Reaffirms year guidance on adjusted net earnings excluding notable items of $8.50-$9.00.

Company also announces stock repurchase program of up to $200M.

BHF +0.01% in after-hours trading.

Book value excluding AOCI $105.37 as of June 30, 2018; since company was still a part of MeLife a year ago, it has no comparable book value for Y/Y comparison.

Annuities segment adjusted earnings $221M vs $226M a year ago; segment sales $1.41B vs $995M.

Life segment adjusted earnings $37M vs. $12 M Y/Y: segment sales $2M vs $11M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Brighthouse Financial misses by $0.69, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)