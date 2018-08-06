Twilio +16% after beat, high-end guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) has jumped 15.9% postmarket after its Q2 earnings led to a surprise profit and the company easily beat revenue expectations.

The company also provided upbeat guidance for Q3 and the full year.

EPS was $0.03 vs. expectations for a loss of $0.06/share. (On a GAAP basis, operating loss was $22M and EPS was -$0.25.)

Revenues grew 54% overall, and base revenue also grew 54%.

Active accounts grew to 53,350 from a year-ago 43,431; dollar-based net expansion rate was 137%, vs. a year-ago 131%.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $150M-$152M (above consensus for $134.8M) and EPS of $0.02-$0.03 (above break-even expectations). For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $585M-$589.5M (above consensus for $543M) and EPS of $0.02-$0.04 (above expectations for -$0.09).

Conference call at 5 p.m. ET.