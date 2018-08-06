Stocks keep pushing higher as market shows resiliency

Stocks continued to grind higher, as earnings growth pushes S&P 500 to its highest level since January despite escalating tariff threats from the U.S. and China.

"The positive surprises in the earnings season are strong and that's helping the overall sentiment in the market," says Prudential Financial's Quincy Krosby. The biggest takeaway from this earnings season, he says, is that "tax cuts were clearly a positive for the bottom line but... the top line also has been good."

But in a cautionary note, Baird's William Delwiche says "despite the gains in the averages last week, fewer stocks hit new 52-week highs and an increasing number of issues reached new lows for the year. Overall, the technical indicators argue on the side of caution."

Nine of 11 S&P sectors advanced in today's trade, led by consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and tech (+0.6%), but no other space added more than 0.4%; the lightly-weighted real estate (-0.2%) and telecom (-0.1%) spaces were the two laggards.

Also, U.S. Treasury prices moved mostly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps to 2.94%, the U.S. Dollar Index added 0.2% to reach a 13-year high 95.19, and U.S. WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to $69.01/bbl.