Gemphire down 20% after hours on extended timeline in amended gemcabene license agreement with Pfizer

Micro cap Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) slumps 20% after hours on increased volume on the heels of its announcement that it has amended its license agreement with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) related to dyslipidemia and NASH candidate gemcabene reflecting a longer timeline before commercialization.

The new agreement allows Pfizer terminate the license if the first commercial sale of gemcabene has not occurred by April 2024, three years later than what was originally agreed to.

The royalty period has been extended to reflect the above change and the royalty rates payable to Gemphire have been increased to the mid-teens from high-single-digits, depending on the level of sales.