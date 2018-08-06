Howard Hughes Corp. Q2 affected by accounting change; condo revenue to be `lumpier'

Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) Q2 results are affected by adoption of a new accounting standard that changes timing of revenue recognition.

"As a result of this accounting change, condominium revenue will be recognized later than it previously had been and will be lumpier, as revenue will only be recognized as unit sales close," the company said in its earnings release.

HHC -0.24% in after-hours trading.

Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 71 cents beat consensus by 39 cents, and fell from $2.08 a year ago; total revenue declined to $181.0M from $308.6M.

Q2 total net operating income from operating assets $46.5M, up 20% from $38.9M a year ago.

Lower revenue from this accounting change and lower master communities land sales during the quarter were partially offset by higher hospitality revenues, increased minimum rents, builder price participation, and other rental and property revenues.

Source: Press Release

