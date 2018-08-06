National Storage Affiliates Q2 FFO in line, reaffirms year forecast

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) Q2 core FFO 34 cent per share, in line with consensus, and up from 31 cents a year ago.

Same-store net operating income rose 4.2% to $42.9M from $41.1M, driven by 3.6% increase in same-store total revenue and a 2.4% increase in same-property operating expenses.

Total revenue of $79.7M, trails consensus by $0.3M, and compares with $64.3M from a year ago.Rental revenue increased to $75.0M from $60.2M Y/Y.

NSA falls 0.76% in after-hours trading.

Sees year same-store results consistent with 2018 guidance; reaffirms year core FFO per share guidance.

Source: Press Release

Previously: National Storage Affiliates FFO in-line, misses on revenue (Aug. 6)