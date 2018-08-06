NeoPhotonics +5.5% on Q2 beat, profit guidance

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is up 5.5% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings report, with double-digit revenue gains and upbeat profit guidance for Q3.

Gross margin was 20.1% (non-GAAP), and net loss came to $6.3M.

Revenues grew 11% Y/Y and were up 18% from the prior quarter.

High speed products increased to make up 86% of total revenue, the company says.

Liquidity was $67.6M, down from last quarter's $86.9M, reflecting $18.6M in debt repayment.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $79M-$84M (in line with expected $81M), gross margin of 20-24% (non-GAAP) and EPS of $0.17 to -$0.07 (above expectations for -$0.10).

