Mosaic moves higher after Q2 earnings beat, improved full-year guidance

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +1.2% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings and a 26% Y/Y rise in revenues, led by stronger profit margins for phosphate products and higher sales in Brazil.

The world’s largest producer of phosphate fertilizer says its sold 2.3M metric tons of phosphates during Q2, down 21% Y/Y, at gross margins of $67/ton vs. $29/ton in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net sales in the phosphates segment totaled $1.1B, up 13% Y/Y from $975M in the year-ago quarter, as higher average sales prices more than offset lower sales volumes due to the company's decision to temporarily idle its Plant City concentrates facility.

In the potash segment, MOS says sales volumes rose 9% Y/Y to 2.4M metric tons with net sales totaling $569M, up 21% from $468M last year, helped by higher average sales prices; segment gross margin was $56/ton vs. $50/ton a year ago.

Q2 sales volumes at the Brazil business jumped 38% Y/Y to 1.8M metric tons, primarily driven by its January acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes.

MOS also issues upside guidance for FY 2018, seeing EPS of $1.45-$1.80 vs. $1.54 analyst consensus estimate and prior guidance of $1.20-$1.60.