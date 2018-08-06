National CineMedia -3.1% affter profits miss

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) has slipped 3.1% after hours in the wake of missing on profits in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues grew 17% and topped expectations.

Operating income grew 42%, to $40.2M, and adjusted OIBDA rose 24% to $52.3M

Net income, meanwhile, fell to $4.2M from $5.2M.

It's been a great first half, CEO Andy England says: "We achieved strong revenue and Adjusted OIBDA growth and continued to attract new and returning advertisers to cinema and to our new Noovie digital ecosystem, all while successfully launching Noovie ARcade, reaching an agreement with Standard General, refinancing our senior secured credit facility, eliminating the AMC stock overhang, and moving our corporate headquarters to a great new modern facility.”

For 2018, it's expecting total revenue of $430M-$450M (up 1-5.6%, and vs. consensus for $438.8M) and OIBDA of $205M-$215M (flat to up 4.8%, and vs. consensus for $211.8M).

Press release