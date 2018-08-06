Brookdale Senior Living Q2 affected by transactions as part of turnaround

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Q2 loss per share widenst to 88 cents vs loss 25 cents a year ago. Q2 total revenue fell to $1.16B from $1.19B a year ago.

The quarter's net loss included a $146.5M loss on lease termination and modification for lease restructuring and termination transactions completed during the quarter.

Q2 same-community revenue per occupied unit increased 0.9% Y/Y.

Excluding transaction and organizational restructuring costs, adjusted EBITDA was $147.2M, a slight increase from Q1.

"In the second quarter, we announced mutually beneficial agreements with Ventas and Welltower and continued to advance our owned real estate strategy. Operationally, I am especially pleased that we reduced controllable move outs and we saw occupancy turn slightly positive from May into June," says President and CEO Lucinda Baier.

BKD +0.12% in after-hours trading.

Guidance adjusted: Brookdale is adjusting full-year 2018 guidance for adjusted EBITDA--excluding transaction and organizational restructuring costs--to $535M to $565M. The new range reflects about $10M impact to adjusted EBITDA from transactions.

Repeats 2018 guidance for adjusted free cash flow of $10M-$30M.

Source: Press Release