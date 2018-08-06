U.S. appeals court vacates permits for Dominion's Atlantic Coast pipeline

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates permits by two federal agencies that allowed Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) to build its 600-mile Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia and North Carolina.

One of the permits had been issued by the National Park Service allowing the pipeline to cross under the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had issued an Incidental Take Statement under the Endangered Species Act that authorized harm to threatened or endangered species from the construction.

The same appeals court last week halted work on EQT Corp.'s Mountain Valley gas pipeline from West Virginia to Virginia after voiding two federal permits for that project.

Earlier: Atlantic Coast Pipeline gets FERC OK to begin North Carolina construction (July 25)