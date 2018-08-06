TriplePoint Venture Growth -3.9% on share offering, private placement

Business development company TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) is 3.9% lower after hours following its announcement of a public share offering and concurrent private placement.

The company will offer 6M shares of common stock; underwriters will have an option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares.

Concurrently, it's agreed to sell 200,000 shares through private placement to affiliates of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY). And some accounts managed by Goldman Sachs are required to buy 200,000 shares pursuant to a prior agreement with TriplePoint, it says.

Issuance of the shares in the private placements are contingent upon the public offering.