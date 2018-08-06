SCANA -5% after federal judge denies SCE&G bid to block 15% rate cut

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) -4.9% after-hours following news that a federal judge ruled that a temporary 15% rate cut can proceed for South Carolina Electric & Gas's 700K-plus electric customers in the state.

The judge ruled that SCE&G was unlikely to win the lawsuit that challenged the state’s ability to cut the company’s rates following the cancellation of two nuclear reactors at V.C. Summer station last year.

The average SCE&G residential customer will save $17 a month as a result of the rate cuts, while the utility is expected to lose ~$270M as a result of the ruling.

The order also raises the possibility that SCE&G will be forced to refund all of the money it collected for the abandoned reactors in South Carolina since construction ended last July.

SCE&G argues it has the right to charge its customers for the V.C. Summer project under a 2007 law even after it abandoned efforts to build the two reactors, and claims state lawmakers unconstitutionally targeted it for punishment because of the project’s failure by passing a retroactive rate cut.