Sempra Energy CEO says in 'constructive' talks with activist investors

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) CEO Jeff Martin says he is holding "constructive" talks with activist investors that want the company sell off assets and shake up its board.

But Elliott Management and investor partner Bluescape Resources are frustrated with the pace of the talks and had hoped for a settlement before SRE's Q2 earnings report today, Bloomberg reports.

“We’re highly engaged in constructive dialogue at the highest levels of each organization,” Martin said during today's earnings conference call, noting that he and three board members recently flew to New York for meetings with Elliott and Bluescape.