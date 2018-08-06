Exxon close to making major oil discovery in Pakistan, official says

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is close to discovering huge oil reserves in Pakistan near the border with Iran which could be even larger than the oil reserves of Kuwait, Pakistan's Minister for Maritime Affairs and Foreign Affairs said over the weekend.

The official said XOM had drilled for oil close to the Iranian border and the company was optimistic about the results.

Kuwait’s total proved oil reserves were 101.5B barrels at the end of 2017, accounting for 6% of the world’s total proved oil reserves.